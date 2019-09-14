Haftar forces attack airport in Libya

Libya’s UN-recognized government on Saturday said forces loyal to rival military commander Khalifa Haftar attacked Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli.

In a statement, the Government of National Accord said the international airport -- open to civilian use -- was hit by a Grad missile.

SIX MILITARY FIGURES WERE KILLED

This came a day after Muhammed Kununu, the military spokesman of the GNA, announced the government fighter jets struck the main headquarters of Haftar’s forces in Al-Jufra Airbase.

The UN-recognized government forces’ attack inflicted heavy blow on the headquarter and six foreign military figures were killed, according to the spokesman’s statement. Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognized GNA.

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).