Haftar forces attack civilian homes in Libya

Forces loyal to Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar repeatedly violated the cease-fire which he accepted last night, according to the UN-recognized government of the country.

HAFTAR HAD ACCEPTED CEASE-FIRE TERMS

Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman for the Government of National Accord said that the Haftar militias raided the civilians’ homes and looted their properties.

On Saturday, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and forces loyal to Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a cease-fire .

The cease-fire took effect at midnight local time (2200GMT) and the decision was celebrated with fireworks in Tripoli.