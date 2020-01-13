taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8647
Euro
6.5283
Altın
1554.17
Borsa
118663.7
Gram Altın
293.1
Bitcoin
47595.01

Haftar forces attack civilian homes in Libya

Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman for the Government of National Accord (GNA), said Haftar’s forces repeatedly violated the cease-fire in Salah al-Din and Wadi al-Rabi areas, south of Tripoli.

AA | 13.01.2020 - 08:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Forces loyal to Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar repeatedly violated the cease-fire which he accepted last night, according to the UN-recognized government of the country.

HAFTAR HAD ACCEPTED CEASE-FIRE TERMS

Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman for the Government of National Accord said that the Haftar militias raided the civilians’ homes and looted their properties.

Haftar forces attack civilian homes in Libya

On Saturday, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and forces loyal to Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a cease-fire .

The cease-fire took effect at midnight local time (2200GMT) and the decision was celebrated with fireworks in Tripoli.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Assad regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Idlib
At least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes Saturday by the Bashar al-Assad regime in northwestern Syria, said a local civil defense agency.
Mosque bomb attack kills 15 in Pakistan
Daesh terror organization claimed responsibility for the bombing, which it said targeted an Afghan Taliban seminary.
Iran to send black box to France
Iranian authorities also offered to send the black box to a reputable laboratory in countries like Ukraine, Sweden, England, Canada and the US.
Ukraine demands payment of compensation from Iran
Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said Saturday that a Ukrainian aircraft was “accidentally” hit by an Iranian missile earlier this week.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

188
Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

20
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

175
Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

42
Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

40
Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

62
İstanbul 'da üç ilçe emniyet müdürü değişti

İstanbul 'da üç ilçe emniyet müdürü değişti

6
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir