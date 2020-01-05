Haftar forces bomb kills 30 in Libya

30 people were killed and 33 injured Saturday in an airstrike here by eastern Libyan forces.

DEATH TOLL IS EXPECTED TO RISE

Jets loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar bombed a military school dormitory in southern Tripoli, according to the media office of the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation. The operation was in response to Haftar launching an offensive in April to capture Tripoli.

Fawzi Unayyis, the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord’s (GNA) spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that the airstrike targeted school’s dormitory and warned the death toll could increase as there were scores of injured.

Haftar announced Dec. 12 he ordered militants to launch a "decisive battle" to capture the city.