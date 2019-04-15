taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7903
Euro
6.5562
Altın
1287.73
Borsa
95861.48
Gram Altın
239.902

Haftar jets shoots down by Tripoli government

Jet came from forces of Khalifa Haftar, who on April 4 launched the campaign to capture Tripoli from UN-backed government.

AA | 15.04.2019 - 10:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Libya’s UN-backed government announced on Sunday that they shot down a fighter jet belonging to eastern Libyan-based forces waging an offensive on the capital Tripoli.

PILOT’S SITUATION IS UNKNOWN

The war jet of commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces was shot down in the ar-Rabi Valley, south of Tripoli, the Government of National Accord (GNA) said on social media.

Haftar jets shoots down by Tripoli government

The statement said nothing of the jet’s pilot, and Haftar’s forces have yet to comment. On April 4 Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli, where Libya’s UN-backed government is based.

Since the 2011 ouster of late Muammar Gaddafi, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN support.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fransız Parlamenter ayarı unutamadı

Fransız Parlamenter ayarı unutamadı

88
Aşırı sağcı Danimarkalı lider Kur'an-ı Kerim'i yere attı

Aşırı sağcı Danimarkalı lider Kur'an-ı Kerim'i yere attı

414
Sisi Hafter'i Mısır'da ağırladı

Sisi Hafter'i Mısır'da ağırladı

46
Pelin Batu da İstanbul’u terk ediyor

Pelin Batu da İstanbul’u terk ediyor

85
Bilecik'te CHP'ye geçen yönetimin ilk icraatları

Bilecik'te CHP'ye geçen yönetimin ilk icraatları

219
İlber Ortaylı Azerbaycan'da konferans verdi

İlber Ortaylı Azerbaycan'da konferans verdi

32
Cassowary adlı kuş sahibinin ölümüne sebep verdi

Cassowary adlı kuş sahibinin ölümüne sebep verdi

25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir