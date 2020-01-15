taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8846
Euro
6.554
Altın
1552.12
Borsa
121500.1
Gram Altın
293.631
Bitcoin
50544.91

Haftar launches airstrike near Tripoli

Following talks in Moscow, the head of the GNA signed a ceasefire deal late Monday, but Haftar left for Libya early Tuesday without signing it after asking for more time to consider it.

AA | 15.01.2020 - 10:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Haftar launches airstrike near Tripoli

Forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar launched missile strikes to the south of Libya's capital, the military spokesman for the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said late Tuesday.

CIVILIAN REGIONS WERE HIT BY MISSILES

Muhammed Kununu said in a statement that the Salah al-Din and Ramla regions south of the capital were hit by missiles, according to the media office of the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation.

Haftar launches airstrike near Tripoli

Pro-Haftar mercenary soldiers deployed in the region and drones operated by the United Arab Emirates flew over Tripoli, Kununu said.

Haftar launches airstrike near Tripoli

He said government forces are strong enough to respond to the Haftar militias and called on people who migrated from the region not to return to their homes during the clashes.

Haftar launches airstrike near Tripoli

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump's impeachment trial expected to begin Jan. 21
US Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on 21 January, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
Rocket attack hits Iraq military base
Al-Taji military airbase houses joint forces including Iraqi and American soldiers.
16 dead after road collapses in China
Rescue operations are still underway to locate the missing persons.
China plans to raise imports from US
According to inside reports, Beijing pledged to make $200B purchases from US over the next two years.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

449
Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

82
Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

21
Lübnan'da devam eden gösterilerde halk yolları kapadı

Lübnan'da devam eden gösterilerde halk yolları kapadı

35
Doğa Koleji'nde kriz çözülemedi

Doğa Koleji'nde kriz çözülemedi

50
Suudi Arabistan 2019'da idam rekoru kırdı

Suudi Arabistan 2019'da idam rekoru kırdı

51
Darbedilen doktor, saldırganın eşine doğum yaptırdı

Darbedilen doktor, saldırganın eşine doğum yaptırdı

73
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir