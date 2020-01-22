taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9232
Euro
6.5692
Altın
1556.07
Borsa
123296.4
Gram Altın
296.378
Bitcoin
51288.17

Haftar's militias bomb airport in Tripoli

Forces loyal to Haftar once again violated the fragile cease-fire with the UN-recognized government, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 15:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Libyan government forces announced on Wednesday that the militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar bombed the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli, in a new breach of the Jan. 12 cease-fire.

GRAD MISSILES HIT THE MITIGA AIRPORT

Mohamed Qanounu, spokesman for the forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said in a statement that the militias bombed the airport with six Grad missiles.

Qanounu did not give further details on human or material losses. "The bombing is a flagrant threat to the air navigation movement, and a new and repeated breach of the ceasefire by Haftar's militias," he added.

Haftar's militias bomb airport in Tripoli

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But the talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.

But reports said on Tuesday that forces loyal to Haftar once again violated the fragile cease-fire with the UN-recognized government, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UN military commission to discuss Libyan ceasefire
Regarding recent violations of the ceasefire, UN has been following the breaches since the truce was called for by President Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Saudi Crown Prince hacked Jeff Bezos's phone
Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone hacked after receiving a WhatsApp message that had been sent by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the Guardian reported.
Canadian victim of Ukraine plane crash repatriated
It has been confirmed that there were 57 Canadians on the plane along with 29 permanent residents.
US confirms first case of deadly Wuhan virus
At least six people have died and nearly 300 cases reported this month in China. Beyond China, the virus has affected people in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Konya'da Abdüllatif Şener'i takan yok

Konya'da Abdüllatif Şener'i takan yok

236
Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

204
Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

194
Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

115
Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

78
Fahriye Evcen zam yaptı

Fahriye Evcen zam yaptı

169
Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

167
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir