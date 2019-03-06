Hami Aksoy denies reports of mistreatment of Germans

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied reports about possible mistreatment of Germans traveling to Turkey, saying they “do not reflect the truth”.

“In some German media outlets, unfounded reports have been aired about possible mistreatment of Germans traveling to Turkey,” spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"NEWS DON'T REFLECT THE TRUTH"

“Clearly, the statements of our Minister of Interior with regard to the fight against terrorism were deliberately taken out of context and distorted,” Aksoy added.

Aksoy said Turkey would continue to “welcome tourists from Germany and all other countries with traditional Turkish hospitality”.