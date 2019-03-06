taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hami Aksoy denies reports of mistreatment of Germans

Reports carried by some German media outlets do not reflect the truth, says foreign ministry spokesperson.

06.03.2019
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied reports about possible mistreatment of Germans traveling to Turkey, saying they “do not reflect the truth”.

“In some German media outlets, unfounded reports have been aired about possible mistreatment of Germans traveling to Turkey,” spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"NEWS DON'T REFLECT THE TRUTH"

“Clearly, the statements of our Minister of Interior with regard to the fight against terrorism were deliberately taken out of context and distorted,” Aksoy added.

Aksoy said Turkey would continue to “welcome tourists from Germany and all other countries with traditional Turkish hospitality”.

