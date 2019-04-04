Hazelnut exports bring Turkey $1.1billion in 7 months

Turkey sold over 189,000 tons of hazelnuts abroad in the first seven months of the export season, the Black Sea Exporters Association said on Thursday.

HAZELNUT EXPORTS IN SEVEN MONTHS

The hazelnut export volume between last September and this March fell 0.95 percent compared to the same period last year. Turkey made a $1.09 billion revenue in hazelnut exports during the same period, down 10 percent.

EU countries remained the top export market for Turkish hazelnuts, buying over 76 percent, or around 144,000 tons, of Turkey's total hazelnut exports over the seven months. Turkey, the world's largest hazelnut exporter, earned $1.78 billion with nearly 287,000 tons of hazelnut exports last season, from September 2017 to the end of August 2018.