Head of Algeria Constitution Council resigns

Demonstrators demand the departure of all government officials affiliated with the former president.

AA | 16.04.2019 - 15:58..
Tayeb Belaiz, head of Algeria’s Constitutional Council, has announced his resignation amid continued popular demonstrations demanding the departure of all government officials affiliated with former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL RESIGNED

“Belaiz has tendered his resignation to the head of state, Abdelkader Bensalah,” read a Tuesday statement issued by the Constitutional Council and carried by Algeria’s state-run news agency.

Head of Algeria Constitution Council resigns

The 82-year-old Bouteflika, who had ruled Algeria since 1999, stepped down early this month following weeks of popular protest against his rule. Parliamentary Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah is now serving as head of state for a 90-day “transitional period” to be overseen by the Algerian army.

Head of Algeria Constitution Council resigns

Last Friday, hundreds of thousands of people staged demonstrations across Algeria to demand the departure of all government officials affiliated with the Bouteflika regime  including Belaiz. Friday’s demonstrations came three days after Bensalah was sworn in as interim president vowing to hold “free and transparent” elections before the end of the transitional phase.

