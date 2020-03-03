taraftar değil haberciyiz
Head of Iran's emergency medical services under treatment

The country’s Health Ministry also confirmed 77 deaths due to the coronavirus.

AA | 03.03.2020 - 17:36..
The head of Iran's emergency medical services has tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand is currently under treatment and he was recovering well, according to the country’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency. Kolivand is not the first high-ranking Iranian official to contract the coronavirus.

77 DEATHS WERE CONFIRMED

Previously, Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi and 23 deputies had tested positive for virus.

Head of Iran's emergency medical services under treatment

Iran has seen a spike in coronavirus cases and the number of infected people in the country reached more than 2,300 on Tuesday.

The global death toll from the coronavirus, officially known as the coronavirus, has reached 3,044, with more than 89,000 confirmed cases.

