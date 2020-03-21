Health measures expanded amid coronavirus outbreak

Turkey's Ministry of Health took measures to minimize the burden on health facilities and medical professionals amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PANDEMIC HOSPITALS WILL BE FOUNDED

As part of the measures, hospitals across the country, including those run privately and by foundations, that meet certain conditions will be qualified to function as pandemic hospitals.

The ministry said hospitals would become pandemic hospitals if they employed specialized doctors in at least two of either infectious diseases, pulmonology or internal diseases.

Facilities that can be designated as pandemic hospitals will be required to have a level-three adult intensive care unit.

In regions where pandemic hospitals are inadequate, hospitals with second-level adult intensive care units will also serve in this category.

A clinic and an intensive care unit will be designated in each pandemic hospital to be reserved for coronavirus patients.