taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5528
Euro
7.0216
Altın
1498.96
Borsa
85795.79
Gram Altın
315.831
Bitcoin
39364.14

Health measures expanded amid coronavirus outbreak

On late Friday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of coronavirus cases in Turkey reached 670.

AA | 21.03.2020 - 09:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's Ministry of Health took measures to minimize the burden on health facilities and medical professionals amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PANDEMIC HOSPITALS WILL BE FOUNDED

As part of the measures, hospitals across the country, including those run privately and by foundations, that meet certain conditions will be qualified to function as pandemic hospitals.

Health measures expanded amid coronavirus outbreak

The ministry said hospitals would become pandemic hospitals if they employed specialized doctors in at least two of either infectious diseases, pulmonology or internal diseases.

Health measures expanded amid coronavirus outbreak

Facilities that can be designated as pandemic hospitals will be required to have a level-three adult intensive care unit.

In regions where pandemic hospitals are inadequate, hospitals with second-level adult intensive care units will also serve in this category.

Health measures expanded amid coronavirus outbreak

A clinic and an intensive care unit will be designated in each pandemic hospital to be reserved for coronavirus patients.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll rises to 9 in Turkey
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announces 311 new cases.
Fourth death from coronavirus confirmed in Turkey
Turkish Health Minister announced that 168 new cases were reported, bringing total to 359.
Turkish-made testing kits to be out soon, minister says
The health minister reiterated that preventive measures to avert the outbreak, such as staying at home and avoiding public gatherings, should be taken seriously.
NATO to support Turkey’s efforts in Syria, secretary says
Jens Stoltenberg presented the 2019 report featuring public perception of the military alliance for first time.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
612
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
175
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
30
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
35
Koronavirüs uyarısı, asker uğurlamasında da önemsenmedi
Koronavirüs uyarısı, asker uğurlamasında da önemsenmedi
138
Anthony Hopkins, karantinada kedisine piyano çaldı
Anthony Hopkins, karantinada kedisine piyano çaldı
15
KKTC'de 3 hasta koronavirüsü yendi
KKTC'de 3 hasta koronavirüsü yendi
5
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir