fuzulev

Health Ministry confirms death toll rises to 168

According to the latest data, 1,610 new cases in the past 24 hours were reported, bringing total to 10,827.

Health Ministry confirms death toll rises to 168

As many as 37 more people died of the novel coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, according to figures released by the country's Health Ministry on Monday, bringing the death toll to 168.

162 PATIENTS HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 10,827 as 1,610 more people tested positive for the virus, according to the ministry.

A total of 162 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the data, which said 725 patients were being treated under intensive care.

Health Ministry confirms death toll rises to 168

Also, 11,535 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of total tests carried out so far stood at 76,981.

İlginizi Çekebilir
President Erdoğan chairs teleconference-Cabinet meeting
Turkish President is scheduled to address the nation after the meeting.
Turkish head coach discharged from hospital
Hospital management says Galatasaray manager Terim recovering.
PKK-planted explosives destroyed in northern Syria
Turkish Defense Ministry announced that security forces seize improvised explosive devices in the area.
PKK's top woman terrorist neutralized by Turkish forces
Nazife Bilen was among the founders of the PKK’s women branch after receiving political and military training from the jailed leader of the PKK terror group, Abdullah Öcalan.
