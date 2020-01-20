taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9072
Euro
6.5506
Altın
1560.46
Borsa
122758.7
Gram Altın
296.257
Bitcoin
51332.45

Heating pipe explosion kills 5 in Russian hotel's basement

Investigators opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

AA | 20.01.2020 - 12:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least five people, including a child, were killed and six others injured in a small Russian hotel as boiling water flooded rooms following the burst of a heating pipeline, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.

A CHILD AMONG THE DEAD

The incident took place in the city of Perm in the Ural region last night, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the work on pumping out the heat transfer agent [water] and checking the premises, five victims were found [dead], [their] identities are being ascertained. There is one child among the dead," it said.

Heating pipe explosion kills 5 in Russian hotel's basement

At least six people got burn injuries of different severity levels. Three of them were hospitalized while the remaining received medical assistance at the hotel.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Prince Harry: We had no other option but to end royal role
Under the arrangement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not take part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours.
Over 50,000 affected by volcano eruption in Philippines
The people affected from the volcano are from Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna provinces, the news agency said.
At least 114 injured in Lebanon clashes
Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019.
Haftar violates ceasefire truce following Berlin summit
Participants in Berlin conference on Libya had called for the demobilization of all Libyan armed groups on Sunday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunan bakanın Hafter'e gösterdiği tablo

Yunan bakanın Hafter'e gösterdiği tablo

109
Berlin Konferansı'nın ardından Hafter ateşkesi ihlal etti

Berlin Konferansı'nın ardından Hafter ateşkesi ihlal etti

106
4 bin 333 kaçak yapıdan 519'unun yıkımı gerçekleşti

4 bin 333 kaçak yapıdan 519'unun yıkımı gerçekleşti

80
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Berlin'de maç izledi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Berlin'de maç izledi

121
Sevim Dağdelen, Türkiye'yi Alman bakana şikayet etti

Sevim Dağdelen, Türkiye'yi Alman bakana şikayet etti

421
Rıza Çalımbaylı Sivasspor zirveye iyice yerleşti

Rıza Çalımbaylı Sivasspor zirveye iyice yerleşti

84
Tarkan, kardeşleriyle poz verdi

Tarkan, kardeşleriyle poz verdi

69
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir