taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8223
Euro
6.6026
Altın
1337.5
Borsa
92541.89
Gram Altın
250.522

Heavy fog shuts down traffic on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

According to the report, vessel passages on Bosphorus suspended early Wednesday due to fog causing low visibility.

AA | 12.06.2019 - 11:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Heavy fog led to a shut down in vessel traffic in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait early Wednesday, Turkish officials said.

BOSPHORUS STRAIT TRAFFIC

Marine traffic in the Bosphorus has been suspended as visibility between the southern entry into the strait and the historic Maiden's Tower is below a half mile, the Coastal Safety Directorate said in a statement.

Heavy fog shuts down traffic on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

All vessel passages were suspended as of 9.13 a.m. local Turkish time (0613GMT). All local ferry lines in Istanbul were also suspended due to the fog.

Heavy fog shuts down traffic on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

In 2017, nearly 88,000 ships traveled through the Turkish Straits, making it one of the world's busiest maritime passages.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Aleyna Tilki dalga konusu oldu

Aleyna Tilki dalga konusu oldu

61
Gülşen tatilde

Gülşen tatilde

52
Fitch'ten Türk ekonomisi için negatif büyüme beklentisi

Fitch'ten Türk ekonomisi için negatif büyüme beklentisi

101
Yeni askerlik sisteminde CHP'nin itirazı

Yeni askerlik sisteminde CHP'nin itirazı

168
ABD Irak'tan çaldığı tarihi eserleri iade edecek

ABD Irak'tan çaldığı tarihi eserleri iade edecek

84
Tunceli'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu

Tunceli'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu

148
ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili ile Hulusi Akar görüşme yapacak

ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili ile Hulusi Akar görüşme yapacak

58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir