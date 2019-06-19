taraftar değil haberciyiz
Heavy rain causes flooding in Turkey's Trabzon, kills 3

Three dead, seven missing in the flood in Arakli district of Trabzon.

AA | 19.06.2019 - 10:21..
At least three people died after a flash flood swept away Trabzon, a Black Sea province in northern Turkey, a local official said Tuesday.

"We have reached the death body of three people," Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said over the flood in the Arakli district.

WATCH

THE RESCUE TEAMS WERE TRYING TO REACH AT LEAST FOUR OTHER PEOPLE

Search and rescue efforts underway in northern Trabzon province in wake of natural disaster.

Heavy rain causes flooding in Turkey's Trabzon, kills 3

"The efforts of the institutions continue in coordination with our governorship. We will be in the flood zone to observe ongoing works," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Heavy rain causes flooding in Turkey's Trabzon, kills 3

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and all other rescue teams have been dispatched to the region, he added.

