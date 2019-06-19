Heavy rain causes flooding in Turkey's Trabzon, kills 3

At least three people died after a flash flood swept away Trabzon, a Black Sea province in northern Turkey, a local official said Tuesday.

"We have reached the death body of three people," Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said over the flood in the Arakli district.

Heavy rain causes flooding in Turkey's Trabzon, kills 6 WATCH

THE RESCUE TEAMS WERE TRYING TO REACH AT LEAST FOUR OTHER PEOPLE

Search and rescue efforts underway in northern Trabzon province in wake of natural disaster.

"The efforts of the institutions continue in coordination with our governorship. We will be in the flood zone to observe ongoing works," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and all other rescue teams have been dispatched to the region, he added.