taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.673
Euro
6.2084
Altın
1496.98
Borsa
105152.17
Gram Altın
273.078
Bitcoin
46025.17

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Turkey’s Artvin

Rains hit northwestern Turkey, blocked roads in Artvin province.

AA | 28.09.2019 - 12:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Heavy rain hit northeastern Turkey on Saturday.

FLASH FLOODS

Streams overflowed in Artvin province and some roads were blocked in the district of Borcka due to the flash floods.

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Turkey’s Artvin WATCH

There was no loss of life following the heavy rainfall, Artvin Governor Yilmaz Doruk told Anadolu Agency. "There are partial flash floods, but at the moment they are containable as the rain began to slow," Doruk said.

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Turkey’s Artvin

Roads briefly closed to traffic have been reopened after necessary measures were taken, according to Borcka District Mayor Ercan Orhan.

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Turkey’s Artvin

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Turkey’s Artvin

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Turkey’s Artvin

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Turkey’s Artvin

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'li danışman Mücahit Avcı'ya saldırı

CHP'li danışman Mücahit Avcı'ya saldırı

533
Canlı yayında Nagehan Alçı ile Ersan Şen tartıştı

Canlı yayında Nagehan Alçı ile Ersan Şen tartıştı

177
Suriyeli aydınlardan federal devlet hamlesi

Suriyeli aydınlardan federal devlet hamlesi

100
Hollanda'dan restoran ve kafelere sigara yasağı

Hollanda'dan restoran ve kafelere sigara yasağı

234
Erdoğan 2023 turizm hedefini açıkladı

Erdoğan 2023 turizm hedefini açıkladı

287
Kredi kartı faizleri düştü

Kredi kartı faizleri düştü

22
Deprem sonrası İstanbullular bu gece de parklarda

Deprem sonrası İstanbullular bu gece de parklarda

58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir