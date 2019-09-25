taraftar değil haberciyiz
Heavy rains effect tens of thousands in Sri Lanka

Authorities have issued landslide warnings in several areas.

AA | 25.09.2019 - 13:08..
Thousands of people are badly affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka, local media reported on Wednesday.

80.000 PEOPLE WERE AFFECTED

Country’s disaster management center said nearly 80,000 people were affected in several districts including capital Colombo due to continuous rains, the Daily News reported.

Police forces are on alert while the government has mobilized army, navy and the air force personnel to meet any emergency and provide relief to the affected people.

Heavy rains effect tens of thousands in Sri Lanka

The irrigation department said that water levels in the Nilawala, Kalu, Gin and Attanagalu Oya rivers continue to rise.

Heavy rains effect tens of thousands in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan army spokesman Maj. Gen. Sumith Atapattu said they have deployed teams of 30 troops, each to areas prone to flooding, while special forces units are on standby in case the need arises.

