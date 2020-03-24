taraftar değil haberciyiz
Helping states fight virus not easy, Trump says

New York City is the US locale feeling the worst from the global pandemic, with a death tally of 125.

24.03.2020
  1. Haberler
  2. World
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration continues to help states amid the coronavirus outbreak, admitting "it is not easy."

"MILLIONS OF DIFFERENT TYPE ITEMS COMING"

"The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy," Trump complained in a tweet. "Just got 400 Ventilators for @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio," he said. "Work beginning on 4 hospitals in New York! Millions of different type items coming!"

Late Monday, de Blasio said that he spoke with Trump and Vice President Mike Pompeo "about the reality of US public hospitals." "I made clear the seriousness of what we’re facing in New York City, and the vital need for immediate help," he said on Twitter.

Calling the 400 ventilators from the federal stockpile "some signs of help," de Blasio stressed: "Our need is in the thousands, but it's a race against time and this will buy us critical days."

"We NEED the military's help in New York City. We can't say this enough. The USNS [navy ship] Comfort will be on its way – but we will need SO much more going forward in terms of logistics, manpower and supplies," he said.

