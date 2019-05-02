The country came to a halt to pay respect to victims of Nazi genocide, in which a third of the world's Jewish were killed.

TWO MINUTE'S SILENCE

Israel came to a standstill on Thursday morning with a two-minute siren wailing across the country in remembrance of the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Pedestrians stood in place, buses stopped on busy streets and cars pulled over on major highways their drivers standing on the roads with their heads bowed. In homes and businesses, people stopped what they were doing to pay homage to the victims of the Nazi genocide, in which a third of world Jewry was annihilated.

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel WATCH



The annual remembrance is one of the most solemn on Israel's calendar. Restaurants, cafes and places of entertainment shut down, and radio and TV programming are dedicated almost exclusively to documentaries about the Holocaust, interviews with survivors and somber music. The Israeli flag is also flown at half-mast.

