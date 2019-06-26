taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hong Kong activists ask Trump to 'liberate' city

Holding placards that read "Liberate Hong Kong", the demonstrators, some wearing masks, marched to consulates of nations represented at the Group of 20 major economies summit in Japan.

REUTERS | 26.06.2019 - 11:54..
More than one thousand protesters marched to major foreign consulates in Hong Kong on Wednesday, urging leaders at the upcoming G20 summit to support the full scrapping of a controversial extradition bill.

PROTESTS AGAINST EXTRADITION BILL

Millions of people in Hong Kong have protested in recent weeks against an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals, including foreigners, to be extradited to mainland China to face trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

Hong Kong activists ask Trump to 'liberate' city

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, since when it has been governed under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary.

Hong Kong activists ask Trump to 'liberate' city

But many accuse China of increased meddling over the years, obstructing democratic reforms, interfering with elections and of being behind the disappearance of five Hong Kong-based booksellers who specialized in works critical of Chinese leaders.

"CONVINCE JINPING"

At the US consulate, protesters handed over a petition asking Trump to "Back Hong Kong at the G20 Summit". They urged Trump in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to back a full withdrawal of the bill and an independent probe into the actions of Hong Kong police against protesters.

Hong Kong activists ask Trump to 'liberate' city

