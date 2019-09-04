taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6651
Euro
6.2302
Altın
1536.35
Borsa
99779.55
Gram Altın
279.732

Hong Kong authorities plans to withdraw extradition bill

The region has been rocked by massive protests since early June after the Lam government proposed changes to the extradition law which would legalize extraditing even suspects to mainland China.

AA | 04.09.2019 - 11:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Protest-hit Hong Kong is expected to withdraw proposed amendments to a controversial extradition bill, partially meeting a major demand of continued protests in the semi-autonomous region, a media report claimed on Wednesday.

HONG KONG IS LEADER SET TO WITHDRAW

"Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor is set to formally withdraw on Wednesday afternoon the much-despised extradition bill that sparked the nearly three-month-long protest crisis now roiling the city," the South China Morning Post reported.

Hong Kong authorities plans to withdraw extradition bill

The protesters had given Lam five demands, including full withdrawal of the extradition bill; an independent commission to probe alleged police brutality; retracting protesters being branded "rioters"; amnesty for arrested protesters, and dual universal suffrage both for the Legislative Council and the chief executive.

Hong Kong authorities plans to withdraw extradition bill

Earlier this summer the reading of the controversial bill was suspended for an indefinite period.

Hong Kong authorities plans to withdraw extradition bill

Hong Kong authorities plans to withdraw extradition bill

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AB ve BM'den Suriyeliler için Türkiye'ye uyarı

AB ve BM'den Suriyeliler için Türkiye'ye uyarı

274
Brexit oylamasının kazananı muhalefet oldu

Brexit oylamasının kazananı muhalefet oldu

29
Almanya’da ırkçılar, Türk kökenli askere saldırdı

Almanya’da ırkçılar, Türk kökenli askere saldırdı

69
Havadan trafik denetimlerinde ceza yağdı

Havadan trafik denetimlerinde ceza yağdı

92
Ferdi Tayfur'un kızı tek celsede boşandı

Ferdi Tayfur'un kızı tek celsede boşandı

57
İmamoğlu'nun Diyarbakır ziyareti Kılıçdaroğlu'na soruldu

İmamoğlu'nun Diyarbakır ziyareti Kılıçdaroğlu'na soruldu

328
Galatasaray, tribün kapasitesini artırmayı planlıyor

Galatasaray, tribün kapasitesini artırmayı planlıyor

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir