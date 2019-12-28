taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9576
Euro
6.6596
Altın
1510.86
Borsa
113683.61
Gram Altın
289.425
Bitcoin
43054.32

Hong Kong gov’t pay $17 million to police during protests

In a written response to questions from pro-democracy lawmakers, the Civil Service Bureau said HK$50 million in meal allowances had been paid to front-line officers since the turmoil began.

REUTERS | 28.12.2019 - 15:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The meal and work-related allowances were on top of HK$950 million overtime pay that police have earned since the protests intensified in June, according to the figures released to city legislators on Friday.

MASSIVE PROTESTS CONTINUE

The Chinese-ruled city has been convulsed by more than 900 often violent protests since June, the security bureau said earlier, as public opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill developed into demands for greater freedoms.

Hong Kong gov’t pay $17 million to police during protests

The protests have regularly featured ranks of riot police firing volleys of tear gas or baton-charging protesters, often in central business or tourist areas. Police in turn have been attacked with petrol bombs and other projectiles hurled by protesters, many of them masked.

Hong Kong gov’t pay $17 million to police during protests

Another HK$85 million was paid out for work-related allowances, it said. The bureau did not give a breakdown but the allowances could include those paid to police who worked undercover or in plainclothes for 30 days.

 

In a written response to questions from pro-democracy lawmakers, the Civil Service Bureau said HK$50 million in meal allowances had been paid to front-line officers

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TOGG CEO'su fiyat sorularını cevapladı

TOGG CEO'su fiyat sorularını cevapladı

267
Yerli otomobilin tasarımındaki efsane Türk: Murat Günak

Yerli otomobilin tasarımındaki efsane Türk: Murat Günak

167
Yerli otomobilin başındaki isim: Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş

Yerli otomobilin başındaki isim: Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş

266
Volkswagen elektrikli araç üretme hedefini erkene çekti

Volkswagen elektrikli araç üretme hedefini erkene çekti

282
AK Parti: Kanal İstanbul'da referandum olmaz

AK Parti: Kanal İstanbul'da referandum olmaz

683
Cumhurbaşkanı eserleriyle poz verdi

Cumhurbaşkanı eserleriyle poz verdi

254
Yerli otomobilin tasarımında Türk detayları

Yerli otomobilin tasarımında Türk detayları

296
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir