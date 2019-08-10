taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hong Kong hit by another wave of protests

Increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis for decades, posing a serious challenge to the central government in Beijing.

REUTERS | 10.08.2019 - 15:33..
Hong Kong began another volatile weekend on Saturday, with anti-government protests taking place across the city, including one at the international airport for a second day.

1000 PROTESTERS GATHERED AT THE AIRPORT

Protesters arrived back at Hong Kong’s airport, a day after a peaceful gathering there of about 1,000 activists. Neither protest disrupted flights. Hundreds of activists occupied the arrivals hall on Saturday, some of them sitting on the floor drawing protest posters, while others politely greeted arriving passengers.

Hong Kong hit by another wave of protests

In the morning, in two separate protests, small groups of elderly Hong Kongers and families marched near the financial center’s business district. Both marches were peaceful. About a thousand protesters also gathered later in the day in Tai Po, a town in the north of the territory.

Hong Kong hit by another wave of protests

Leung Wai Man, a housewife in her 60s, said she had been motivated to march in Tai Po because she was angry about what she saw as the violent response by police at some protests.

Hong Kong hit by another wave of protests

"We are very angry about the police arresting our teenagers," she said. She said she was worried about escalating violence, but added that "the protesters were just trying to protect themselves against police violence."

Hong Kong hit by another wave of protests


Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said on Friday the economy was being undermined by the protests, which began in June.

