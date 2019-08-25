taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.759
Euro
6.417
Altın
1527.06
Borsa
97149.04
Gram Altın
282.791

Hong Kong police arrest protesters in overnight operation

Police said in a statement that they strongly condemned protesters breaching public peace and that 19 men and 10 women had been arrested.

AA | 25.08.2019 - 09:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Hong Kong’s police said on Sunday they arrested 29 people after clashes overnight in which volleys of tear gas were fired to disperse anti-government protesters, as the Asian financial hub braced for more demonstrations later in the day.

POLICE USED TEAR GAS

The city’s rail operator, MTR Corp (0066.HK), announced it was suspending some services in the west of the territory due to public activities taking place in the area.

Hong Kong police arrest protesters in overnight operation

Activists threw petrol bombs and bricks on Saturday in the gritty industrial district of Kwun Tong, a densely populated area of the Chinese territory on the east of the Kowloon peninsula. Four MTR subway stations were closed due to the protests.

Hong Kong police arrest protesters in overnight operation

Police used tear gas after some protesters threw Molotov cocktails and bricks and others tore up "smart" lamp posts equipped with surveillance cameras. Other demonstrators had set up roadblocks with bamboo scaffolding. It was the first use of tear gas in more than a week after a series of mostly peaceful demonstrations in the former British colony.

Hong Kong police arrest protesters in overnight operation

The protests, which started over a now-suspended extradition bill and have evolved into demands for greater democracy, have rocked Hong Kong for three months and plunged the city into its biggest political crisis since its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Osman Gökçek: Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı Beyaz TV'de olmayacak

Osman Gökçek: Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı Beyaz TV'de olmayacak

67
Diyarbakırlı anne, oğlunu terör örgütünden kurtardı

Diyarbakırlı anne, oğlunu terör örgütünden kurtardı

110
Ersun Yanal: Oyunu beğenmedim, sorumlu benim

Ersun Yanal: Oyunu beğenmedim, sorumlu benim

59
Türkiye’de bireysel silahlanma: 100 kişiden 12'si silahlı

Türkiye’de bireysel silahlanma: 100 kişiden 12'si silahlı

5
Sualtı hokeyinde genç erkek milli takım dünya şampiyonu

Sualtı hokeyinde genç erkek milli takım dünya şampiyonu

15
G7 Zirvesi'nde polis, gazetecilerin gaz maskelerini topladı

G7 Zirvesi'nde polis, gazetecilerin gaz maskelerini topladı

7
Boris Johnson G7'de de 'rahat' tavırlarıyla dikkat çekti

Boris Johnson G7'de de 'rahat' tavırlarıyla dikkat çekti

9
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir