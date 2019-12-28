taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9576
Euro
6.6596
Altın
1510.86
Borsa
113683.61
Gram Altın
289.425
Bitcoin
43054.32

Hong Kong police beat protesters in shopping mall

Police wrestled one protester to the ground and pepper-sprayed his face before handcuffing him.

REUTERS | 28.12.2019 - 16:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Hong Kong police beat protesters in shopping mall

Hong Kong police arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray on Saturday to break up a protest in a shopping mall aimed at disrupting retail businesses near the border with mainland China.

Demonstrators have been targeting malls across Hong Kong since earlier this week and more than a hundred protesters, many dressed in black with face masks, marched through a mall in Sheung Shui on Saturday, chanting “Go back to China”.

SHOPPERS HURRIED OUT OF THE MALL

The protests in Hong Kong began more than six months ago in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

Hong Kong police beat protesters in shopping mall

The demonstrations have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and became more confrontational over the festive season.

Hong Kong police beat protesters in shopping mall

More protests are planned in the next few days, including a countdown to New Year’s Day and a march on Jan. 1 organized by the civil human rights front that could attract thousands.

Hong Kong police beat protesters in shopping mall

Many protesters have been angered by what they see as the use of unnecessary force by police and have demanded an independent inquiry into the force’s behavior.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TOGG CEO'su fiyat sorularını cevapladı

TOGG CEO'su fiyat sorularını cevapladı

277
Yerli otomobilin başındaki isim: Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş

Yerli otomobilin başındaki isim: Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş

279
Yerli otomobilin tasarımındaki efsane Türk: Murat Günak

Yerli otomobilin tasarımındaki efsane Türk: Murat Günak

170
AK Parti: Kanal İstanbul'da referandum olmaz

AK Parti: Kanal İstanbul'da referandum olmaz

747
Volkswagen elektrikli araç üretme hedefini erkene çekti

Volkswagen elektrikli araç üretme hedefini erkene çekti

285
Yerli otomobilin tasarımında Türk detayları

Yerli otomobilin tasarımında Türk detayları

309
Cumhurbaşkanı eserleriyle poz verdi

Cumhurbaşkanı eserleriyle poz verdi

258
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir