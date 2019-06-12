taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7796
Euro
6.5444
Altın
1333.9
Borsa
93029.35
Gram Altın
247.874

Hong Kong police shoot bill protestors with rubber bullets

Opposition to the bill on Sunday triggered Hong Kong’s biggest political demonstration.

REUTERS | 12.06.2019 - 15:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles on Wednesday as protests against an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial descended into violent chaos.

POLICE USED TEAR GAS

Tens of thousands of protesters had gathered peacefully outside the Chinese-ruled city’s legislature before tempers flared, some charging police with umbrellas. Police forces on the other hand  warned them back, saying: “We will use force.”

Hong Kong police shoot bill protestors with rubber bullets


Ambulances sped toward the protest area as panic spread through the crowd, with many people trying to flee the stinging tear gas, according to a Reuters witness.

Hong Kong police shoot bill protestors with rubber bullets

Police used pepper spray, tear gas and batons to force crowds back. Some shops put up their shutters at the nearby IFC, one of Hong Kong’s tallest buildings.

Hong Kong police shoot bill protestors with rubber bullets

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Manukyan'ın mirası paylaşılamıyor

Manukyan'ın mirası paylaşılamıyor

150
Aleyna Tilki dalga konusu oldu

Aleyna Tilki dalga konusu oldu

75
30 bin liranın altında ikinci el araçlar

30 bin liranın altında ikinci el araçlar

126
Hrant Dink davasında Muammer Güler ilk kez dinlendi

Hrant Dink davasında Muammer Güler ilk kez dinlendi

47
Tunceli'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu

Tunceli'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu

211
Gülşen tatilde

Gülşen tatilde

67
Burcu Çetinkaya boşandı

Burcu Çetinkaya boşandı

139
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir