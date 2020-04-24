taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hong Kong students take final exams after virus delay

The city reported two more coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its total to 1,036. Four people have died.

Thousands of Hong Kong students were among the first in the world to take their final secondary school exams on Friday, all wearing face masks and having their temperatures checked after being stuck at home for months due to the coronavirus.

SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN SHUT SINCE LATE JANUARY

The Diploma of Secondary Education examination was given the go-ahead with a four-week delay as the number of new coronavirus cases has fallen, though social-distancing measures remain in place throughout the Chinese-ruled city.

“Although it’s relatively dangerous to start the examination for us candidates at this moment, the (exams) might have been cancelled altogether unless they were held now,” 19-year-old Emily Chui said before going into the exam hall at the Clementi Secondary School on Hong Kong island.

Students were asked to arrive early for temperature checks, while face masks were mandatory, hand sanitizer was available and desks were about 2 metres (6 feet) apart.

Students were also required to present a health declaration form.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Oxford University begins human trials
Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study.
Macron warns EU must find solution to possible crisis
French PresidentMacron said loans would be counter-productive, only serving to pile yet more debt on the worst-hit states.
Trump suggests injecting disinfectants as cure for corona
The doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team said that she had never heard of using such methods as treatment.
Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 190,000
According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus cases worldwide hit 2.7 million.
