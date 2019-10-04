taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hong Kong to announce anti-mask law

Many demonstrators wear face masks to hide their identities and shield themselves from tear gas.

REUTERS | 04.10.2019 - 17:00..
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will hold a news conference on Friday, a police spokesman said, as media reported the government was expected to announce a ban on face masks at public rallies, effective from midnight.

"WEARING MASKS ISN'T ILLEGAL"

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday the government was expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, a move designed to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Hong Kong to announce anti-mask law

The unrest, which began over opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, shows no sign of letting up.

Hong Kong to announce anti-mask law

Demonstrators, angry over the shooting of an 18-year-old this week by police, clashed with police into the early hours of Thursday.

Hong Kong to announce anti-mask law

Demonstrators threw petrol bombs and police responded with tear gas.

Police have also urged the government to impose curfews to help curb the escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city, where officers have become a target of protesters amid accusations of excessive force.

