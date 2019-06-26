taraftar değil haberciyiz
Horrible images at the US-Mexico border

A Salvadoran migrant and his 23-month-old daughter drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande into Texas.

Haber Merkezi | 26.06.2019 - 09:51..
Advocates have been warning that deaths at the border would increase, as migrants are forced to cross in more dangerous areas by US policies that make it harder for those seeking asylum.

US POLICIES CAUSE BORDER CRISIS

The image of the Salvadoran father and his daughter lying face down in the water of the Rio Grande, part of the US border with Mexico, highlights the perils facing migrants trying to cross into the US as the border crisis escalates.

Horrible images at the US-Mexico border

Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter, identified by officials from El Salvador as Angie Valeria M., drowned in the currents of the Rio Grande on Sunday as they tried to slip into the United States.

Horrible images at the US-Mexico border

Their bodies were found Monday near Matamoros, across the river from Brownsville, Texas. The child was 2 years old.

Horrible images at the US-Mexico border

