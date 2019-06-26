Horrible images at the US-Mexico border

Advocates have been warning that deaths at the border would increase, as migrants are forced to cross in more dangerous areas by US policies that make it harder for those seeking asylum.

US POLICIES CAUSE BORDER CRISIS

The image of the Salvadoran father and his daughter lying face down in the water of the Rio Grande, part of the US border with Mexico, highlights the perils facing migrants trying to cross into the US as the border crisis escalates.

Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter, identified by officials from El Salvador as Angie Valeria M., drowned in the currents of the Rio Grande on Sunday as they tried to slip into the United States.

Their bodies were found Monday near Matamoros, across the river from Brownsville, Texas. The child was 2 years old.