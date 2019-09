The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey was at 74.9% in July, marginally higher from the same month last year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Monday.

9.9 MILLION IN THE MONTH

The number of tourists arriving at accommodation facilities in the country rose nearly 6 percent on a yearly basis to 9.9 million in the month.

Total overnight stays reached 28.8 million nights in July, rising 5 percent year-on-year.