taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7657
Euro
6.5652
Altın
1403.63
Borsa
95652.65
Gram Altın
260.622

House Democrats clash in US presidential debate

Democratic presidential contenders battled over healthcare coverage and border policy on Wednesday.

REUTERS | 27.06.2019 - 10:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In the first round of back-to-back debates, several of the lesser-known candidates vied for attention in the crowded race to take on President Donald Trump, shouting over one another to grab the spotlight and prove they are capable of standing up to the Republican in the November 2020 election.

"ADIOS TO TRUMP"

The Democratic contenders repeatedly attacked Trump, saying his economic policies benefited the wealthy at the expense of working Americans, and calling his border policies heartless.

"On January 20, 2021, we’ll say 'Adios' to Donald Trump," said former Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

House Democrats clash in US presidential debate

The battle over healthcare began when the candidates were asked to raise their hands if they support eliminating private health insurance. Only U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and de Blasio did so, but they quickly challenged the other eight candidates on stage.

House Democrats clash in US presidential debate

After years of defending former Democratic President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law known as Obamacare from Republican attempts to repeal it, Democrats have struggled during the campaign to agree on the best approach to fixing it.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

340
NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

27
Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

99
NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

56
Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

31
Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

19
FSM'de kapanan şeritler trafiğe neden oldu

FSM'de kapanan şeritler trafiğe neden oldu

118
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir