taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8155
Euro
6.4376
Altın
1462.21
Borsa
108786.06
Gram Altın
273.626
Bitcoin
42804.88

House Democrats to announce impeachment articles

The announcement is expected to be made by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and other pertinent committee leaders.

REUTERS | 10.12.2019 - 09:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Democrats in the US House of Representatives were expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said, setting the stage for a possible vote this week on impeachment.

The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday night and declined to give any details.

DEMOCRATS DESCRIBED TRUMP'S ACTIONS AS DANGER TO SECURITY

Democratic committee leaders met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the last scheduled impeachment hearing concluded on Monday evening.

House Democrats to announce impeachment articles

Pelosi’s office announced later that the House Committee officials will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to announce the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to initiate a probe of a Democratic political rival and then of obstructing Congress’ efforts to investigate his actions.

House Democrats to announce impeachment articles

Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, closed the nine-hour hearing on Monday with a condemnation of Trump’s actions soliciting help from Ukraine against Democratic 2020 US presidential rival Joe Biden. Democrats described Trump’s actions as a “clear and present danger” to national security and the upcoming US election.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Selahattin Demirtaş yeniden hastaneye kaldırıldı

Selahattin Demirtaş yeniden hastaneye kaldırıldı

648
4 saat yatak bekleyen çocuk Boris Johnson'a özür diletti

4 saat yatak bekleyen çocuk Boris Johnson'a özür diletti

148
İsrail Başsavcısı'ndan Netanyahu'ya uyarı

İsrail Başsavcısı'ndan Netanyahu'ya uyarı

24
Aydınlı kız kardeşler iş bulamayınca çiftçi oldu

Aydınlı kız kardeşler iş bulamayınca çiftçi oldu

29
2 bin 200 yıllık mozaiği satmaya çalışanlar yakalandı

2 bin 200 yıllık mozaiği satmaya çalışanlar yakalandı

16
Şehit Esma Çevik'in yer aldığı video

Şehit Esma Çevik'in yer aldığı video

37
Şeyma Subaşı hayat şartları yüzünden namaz kılamıyor

Şeyma Subaşı hayat şartları yüzünden namaz kılamıyor

13
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir