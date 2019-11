The Houthi rebel group on Friday said it downed a "spying" drone in northern Yemen.

"SPYING ACTIVITIES"

Group's spokesman Yehia Serie stated the downed drone was a US-made ScanEagle unmanned aircraft.

The drone "was downed while carrying out hostile and spying activities in the border areas [with Saudi Arabia]," Serie said without elaborating.

The Saudi-led international coalition is yet to comment on the incident.