Houthis attack Saudi airport with drone

Nine people were injured in a rebel drone attack from Yemen on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

NINE INURED

"A terrorist attack took place at Abha International Airport," coalition spokesman, colonel Turki al-Maliki, said in a statement carried by the official SPA news agency.

Al-Maliki accused Houthi rebels of carrying out the attack on the airport, the third in the past three weeks. The Saudi-led coalition said eight Saudis and an Indian national were injured in the attack.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.