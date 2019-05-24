taraftar değil haberciyiz
Houthis hit Najran Airport for 3rd time in 72hrs

The drone attack targeted a Patriot missile-defense battery that had been installed at the airport.

AA | 24.05.2019 - 11:40..
Yemen’s Houthi rebel group on Thursday carried out a drone attack on the Najran airport in southern Saudi Arabia, according to a television channel linked to the group.

DRONE ATTACK

Thursday's drone strike was the group’s third attack on the airport within the last 72 hours.

According to the Houthi-linked Al-Maseerah TV channel, the drone attack targeted a Patriot missile-defense battery that had been installed at the airport.

Houthis hit Najran Airport for 3rd time in 72hrs

Last week, Saudi Arabia accused the Houthis of staging drone attacks on two pumping stations along the East-West Oil Pipeline, which carries oil from Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to the Port of Yanbu.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthi rebel group, which overran much of Yemen including capital Sanaa one year earlier.

