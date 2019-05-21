Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi military airport

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a bomb-laden drone attack in southwestern Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday.

DRONE ATTACK

The attack targeted a civilian infrastructure in the city of Najran, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement cited by the official SPA news agency. The spokesman, however, did not elaborate about casualties or damage caused by the attack.

The Houthi group, meanwhile, said the drone attack targeted a military airport and arms depot in the city, according to the group's Al-Masirah television.

Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab military coalition that has been pounding Houthi positions in Yemen since 2015, one year after the rebel group overran much of Yemen, including capital Sanaa.