Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi military airport

Last week, Saudi Arabia said Houthi rebels had carried out drone attacks on two oil pump stations on the East-West pipeline, which carries Saudi oil from the eastern province to Yanbu port.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 15:30..
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a bomb-laden drone attack in southwestern Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday.

DRONE ATTACK

The attack targeted a civilian infrastructure in the city of Najran, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement cited by the official SPA news agency. The spokesman, however, did not elaborate about casualties or damage caused by the attack.

Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi military airport

The Houthi group, meanwhile, said the drone attack targeted a military airport and arms depot in the city, according to the group's Al-Masirah television.

Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab military coalition that has been pounding Houthi positions in Yemen since 2015, one year after the rebel group overran much of Yemen, including capital Sanaa.

