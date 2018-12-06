taraftar değil haberciyiz
Huawei founder's daughter arrested in Canada

Canadian authorities said that they have arrested the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies for possible extradition to the US.

REUTERS | 06.12.2018 - 12:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The daughter of Chinese tech giant Huawei’s founder has been arrested in Canada and is facing extradition to the United States, dealing a blow to hopes of an easing of Sino-U.S. trade tensions and rocking global stock markets.

The shock arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who is also Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, raises fresh doubts over a 90-day truce on trade struck between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on Saturday - the day she was detained.

HUAWEI’S POSSIBLE VIOLATION OF SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN

The arrest is related to violations of US sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said. The arrest and any potential sanctions on the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker could have major repercussions on the global technology supply chain. Shares in Asian suppliers to Huawei, which also counts Qualcomm Inc and Intel among its major suppliers, tumbled on Thursday.

Huawei founder's daughter arrested in Canada

Meng, one of the vice chairs on the company’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities and a court hearing has been set for Friday, a Canadian Justice Department spokesman said. Trump and Xi had dined in Argentina on Dec. 1 at the G20 summit.

Huawei confirmed the arrest in a statement and said that it has been provided little information of the charges, adding that it was “not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng”. She was detained when she was transferring flights in Canada, it added.

