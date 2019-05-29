Huawei: The ban would only hurt US interests

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has filed a motion seeking to block the US’s ban on its businesses with American companies.

HUAWEI FILES MOTION AGAINST US BAN

According to China News Service, Huawei requested a Texas-based court to declare “unconstitutional” a law which places bans on the company’s equipment.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency over "threats against information and communications technology and services" in the country, slapping Huawei with sanctions and blacklisting the company from doing business with US firms.

But Huawei said a ban on its businesses would only hurt US interests. “The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act [NDAA] illegally targeted the company in violation of due process without opportunity for rebuttal or escape,” said Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal officer. "The ban is a quintessential bill of attainder and a violation of due process," he added. The motion has sought judge’s decision on newly-imposed restrictions on Huawei products without going to a full trial.

Earlier in March, the Chinese company had sued US over a clause of the NDAA which bans government agencies from procuring telecommunications hardware made by Huawei. The case is listed for hearing on September 19.