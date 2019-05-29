taraftar değil haberciyiz
Huawei: The ban would only hurt US interests

Huawei has taken the next step in its legal case against the US in a bid to expedite the process.

AA | 29.05.2019 - 17:11..
Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has filed a motion seeking to block the US’s ban on its businesses with American companies.

HUAWEI FILES MOTION AGAINST US BAN

According to China News Service, Huawei requested a Texas-based court to declare “unconstitutional” a law which places bans on the company’s equipment.

Earlier this month,  Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency over "threats against information and communications technology and services" in the country, slapping Huawei with sanctions and blacklisting the company from doing business with US firms.

Huawei: The ban would only hurt US interests

But Huawei said a ban on its businesses would only hurt US interests. “The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act [NDAA] illegally targeted the company in violation of due process without opportunity for rebuttal or escape,” said Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal officer. "The ban is a quintessential bill of attainder and a violation of due process," he added. The motion has sought judge’s decision on newly-imposed restrictions on Huawei products without going to a full trial.

Earlier in March, the Chinese company had sued US over a clause of the NDAA which bans government agencies from procuring telecommunications hardware made by Huawei.  The case is listed for hearing on September 19.

