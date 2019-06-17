taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.863
Euro
6.5899
Altın
1338.73
Borsa
92450.86
Gram Altın
252.085

Huawei: US ban is hurting more than expected

The Chinese technology giant confirmed that the company has taken a harder-than-expected hit from a US ban.

REUTERS | 17.06.2019 - 17:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has taken a harder-than-expected hit from a US ban, the company’s founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said, and slashed revenue expectations for the year.

China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei’s downbeat assessment that the ban will hit revenue by $30 billion, the first time Huawei has quantified the impact of the US action, comes as a surprise after weeks of defiant comments from company executives who maintained Huawei was technologically self-sufficient.

THE FIRM HAS DENIED ITS PRODUCTS POSE A SECURITY THREAT

The United States has put Huawei on an export blacklist citing national security issues, barring US suppliers from selling to the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and No.2 maker of smartphones, without special approval.

Huawei: US ban is hurting more than expected

The ban has forced companies, including Alphabet Inc’s Google and British chip designer ARM to limit or cease their relationships with the Chinese company.

Huawei had not expected that US determination to "crack" the company would be "so strong and so pervasive", Ren said, speaking at the company’s Shenzhen headquarters on Monday.

Two US tech experts, George Gilder and Nicholas Negroponte, also joined the session. "We did not expect they would attack us on so many aspects," Ren said, adding he expects a revival in business in 2021.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

283
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

590
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın yayın öncesi karşılaşma anı

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım'ın yayın öncesi karşılaşma anı

405
Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

348
İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

383
MAK Danışmanlık'ın İstanbul anketi

MAK Danışmanlık'ın İstanbul anketi

410
Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

165
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir