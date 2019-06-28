taraftar değil haberciyiz
Huge drug operation in Turkey’s eastern Diyarbakır province

According to the police report, marijuana found hidden in sacks and drums buried in the ground.

AA | 28.06.2019 - 13:14..
Anti-narcotics police in Turkey have seized more than 1.2 million cannabis sativa roots and 337 kilograms (742.958) of marijuana in an air supported operation, officials said Friday.

GREAT OPERATION

The operation from June 25-27 took place in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakır, the provincial governor's office said in a statement. The squads found the cannabis sativa roots at 26 different points.

Huge drug operation in Turkey’s eastern Diyarbakır province

The marijuana was found in sacks hidden in bushes and drums buried in soil in Lice district of Diyarbakır.

