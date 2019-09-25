taraftar değil haberciyiz
Huge gas potential discovered in Senegal

Located offshore Senegal, US’s Yakaar-2 well was drilled in approximately 2,500 meters of water to a total measured depth of around 4,800 meters.

AA | 25.09.2019 - 09:25..
US oil and gas exploration company Kosmos Energy on Tuesday confirmed a major gas find offshore Senegal.

HIGH-QUALITY RESERVE

"The Yakaar-2 appraisal well has encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in a similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir to the Yakaar-1 exploration well, continuing the 100% success rate of wells targeting the inboard Mauritania and Senegal gas trend," the company said on its website.

Yakaar-2 was drilled approximately nine kilometers from Yakaar-1 and had proven the company’s estimates of the gas field’s southern extension, it said.

Huge gas potential discovered in Senegal

It added that Yakaar-2 has the potential to support a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project that provides significant volumes of natural gas to both domestic and export markets.

"The Yakaar-2 appraisal well demonstrates the scale and quality of the Yakaar resource base," Andrew G. Inglis, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, was quoted as saying.

