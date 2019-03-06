Hulusi Akar, US Syria envoy discuss Manbij

Turkey’s top defense official hosted US special envoy for Syria in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, a Defense Ministry statement said.

According to the statement by Turkish side, Hulusi Akar and James Jeffrey discussed the recent developments in Syria, Manbij and east of the Euphrates, in particular. During the meeting, Akar reiterated Turkey’s expectation over the finalization of the Manbij road map between Turkey and the US and its sensitivity for the territorial integrity of Syria, the statement said.

THE MANBIJ ROAD MAP

The focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region. Turkey’s defense chief also underlined that a projected safe zone east of the Euphrates should be free of PKK/YPG terrorists and the safety must be secured by Turkey.

Akar also said Turkey is determined to protect its rights and interest under the international law and deals. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a terrorist group recognized by Turkey, the US and the EU which in its 30-year terror campaign has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children.

The US has claimed the YPG/PKK is an “ally” in the fight against Daesh over Turkey’s objections that one cannot use a terrorist group to fight another.Turkey has repeatedly cited evidence that the YPG is no different from the PKK.