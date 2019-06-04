taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hundred of thousands are protesting Trump

A giant inflatable blimp depicting Trump as a pouting baby in a diaper will fly outside in UK ahead of what is expected to be one of the city’s largest protests against a foreign leader.

REUTERS | 04.06.2019 - 11:40..
Protesters described Trump as “frightening and dangerous” as they gathered in UK to mark the arrival of the Trump for his state visit, ahead of a planned rally  when thousands are expected to take part.

GREAT PROTESTS PLANNED FOR TRUMP’S STATE VISIT TO THE UK

Demonstrators opposed to Trump’s visit said his invitation to the UK was “disgraceful” and warned attempts to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with him would backfire.

The six-meter (20 foot) high blimp will fly above Parliament Square for two hours from 0900 GMT when Trump is due to hold talks with the outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May nearby in Downing Street.

Trump and his wife Melania arrived on Monday for a three-day state visit - a pomp-laden affair that involved a banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

“We’re sending a very clear message of solidarity to those affected by his despicable politics and saying loud and clear that the US president doesn’t deserve the red carpet treatment,” said Ajuub Faraji, one of the organizers of the blimp.

In central London, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party will join tens of thousands of protesters in a “Carnival of Resistance” to voice their opposition to the president.

Jeremy Corbyn, who will speak at the rally after snubbing Monday night’s banquet at Buckingham Palace, said it was an “opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country”.

Among those taking part will be environmental activists, anti-racism campaigners and women’s rights protesters.

