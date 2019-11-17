taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7428
Euro
6.3503
Altın
1466.93
Borsa
105379.71
Gram Altın
270.869
Bitcoin
48622.57

Hundreds of mines destroyed in Syria operation

In a statement, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that mines, IEDs planted by YPG/PKK destroyed to ensure the security of Syrian civilians.

AA | 17.11.2019 - 08:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish security forces have destroyed 442 mines and 988 improvised explosive devices during their anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

TO SECURE SAFETY

"In order to ensure safety and security of Syrian civilians in the Operation Peace Spring area, our heroic commandos continue to destroy IEDs and mines placed by PKK/YPG terrorists," the ministry said on twitter.

Hundreds of mines destroyed in Syria operation

Turkey launched on Oct. 9 Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

Pompeo'dan İranlı protestoculara: ABD yanınızda

150
Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

Çin'in Sincan'daki baskı politikasının belgeleri sızdı

69
Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

Şenol Güneş: Son maça en iyi 11 ile çıkacağız

18
İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

İran İçişleri: Düzeni bozan protestolara müdahale edilecek

40
Düğünde çiğ köfte kestiler

Düğünde çiğ köfte kestiler

20
EURO 2020 Elemeleri'nde gecenin sonuçları

EURO 2020 Elemeleri'nde gecenin sonuçları

4
Kalp krizi geçiren şahsa sedye üstünde kalp masajı yaptı

Kalp krizi geçiren şahsa sedye üstünde kalp masajı yaptı

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir