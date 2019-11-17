Hundreds of mines destroyed in Syria operation

Turkish security forces have destroyed 442 mines and 988 improvised explosive devices during their anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

TO SECURE SAFETY

"In order to ensure safety and security of Syrian civilians in the Operation Peace Spring area, our heroic commandos continue to destroy IEDs and mines placed by PKK/YPG terrorists," the ministry said on twitter.

Turkey launched on Oct. 9 Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.