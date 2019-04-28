Hundreds of Sudanese protest Sisi in Khartoum

Hundreds of Sudanese gathered on Saturday in capital Khartoum to protest Egypt’s president for “interfering” Sudan’s internal affairs.

PROTESTERS ENDED THEIR MARCH AT THE ARMY HEADQUARTER

The protesters from Omdurman city, the second largest city in state of Khartoum, demonstrated against Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for “meddling” Sudan’s internal affairs in a march towards the Cairo Embassy in Khartoum.

Chanting slogans like “This is Sudan, “your border ends at [the Upper Egyptian city of] Aswan!”, the protesters objected any kind of foreign “interference” to Sudan’s internal issues. Protesters ended their march at the Army Headquarter.

On April 11, the Sudanese army announced the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule. A Military Transitional Council (MTC) is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections. The Sudanese opposition, however, has continued to stage demonstrations to demand that the MTC relinquish power immediately to a civilian government.

On Tuesday, Cairo hosted an African Union (AU) summit, where participants called for giving the MTC a three-month deadline for handing power over to a civil administration. Egypt currently holds the AU’s rotating chairmanship.

Sisi came to power in Egypt on the back of a 2013 military coup against Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first-ever democratically-elected leader.