Hundreds of thousands of people protests after absentia funeral for Morsi

Egypt’s leader Mohammed Morsi, was buried under heavy security early on Tuesday, a day after his dramatic collapse and death inside a Cairo courtroom, his family and a member of his defense team said.

19.06.2019
Dozens of supporters of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi demonstrated Tuesday in his hometown of Al Edwa in the eastern province of the Nile Delta.

A MASS PROTEST

The Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Al-Watan TV, which broadcasts from abroad, reported "a mass demonstration took place after a funeral prayer was performed in absentia by the people of Morsi's village." Al-Watan showed photographs of the protest amid reports on the arrival of security forces to "suppress" the protest.

The demonstration is the first to be staged inside Egypt since Morsi’s death Monday.

Morsi, a leading member of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, won Egypt's first free presidential election in 2012.

After only a year in office, however, he was ousted and imprisoned in a bloody military coup led by then-Defense Minister and current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

At the time of his death, Morsi faced a host of legal charges, which he, along with numerous human rights groups and independent observers, said were politically motivated.

