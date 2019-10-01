taraftar değil haberciyiz
Hungary PM nominates ambassador for EU commissioner

Viktor Orban named Oliver Varhelyi as a candidate for bloc's top post.

AA | 01.10.2019 - 08:59..
Hungary has nominated its ambassador to the European Union, Oliver Varhelyi, as its candidate for EU commissioner, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Monday.

PREVIOUS CANDIDATE WAS REJECTED

Its previous candidate, Laszlo Trocsanyi, was rejected by the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI).



Orban said incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked him to propose a new candidate and he chose Varhelyi for the role.

JURI on Monday rejected Trocsanyi as well as Romania’s nominee, Rovana Plumb, for the bloc’s top post amid concerns over possible conflicts of interest.

