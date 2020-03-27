Hungary restricts people leaving homes

Hungary will impose restrictions on citizens leaving their homes between March 28 and April 11 to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Miniszter Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

NUMBER OF SOCIAL CONTACTS FELL ONLY 10 PERCENT

The move was passed to further reduce the number of social contacts, which has falen to about 10 percent its normal rate but needs to be even lower, Orban said.

Steven Dick, deputy head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office announced on Wednesday. The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday.