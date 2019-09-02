taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8078
Euro
6.3822
Altın
1522.7
Borsa
96737.68
Gram Altın
284.396

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas

According to the National Hurricane Center reports, catastrophic category 5 hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas on Sunday before tracking towards the US state of Florida.

REUTERS | 02.09.2019 - 09:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Hurricane Dorian, the second-strongest Atlantic storm on record, pounded the Bahamian islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama on Sunday night and was forecast to move dangerously close to Florida in the next two days, US forecasters said.

MONSTER STORM

Hazards for the Abaco Islands included storm surges 5.5 to 7 metres above normal tide levels, with higher destructive waves.

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas

At 11 p.m. GMT, the hurricane was about 220 km from the Florida coast, parts of which were being evacuated, as it crawled westward. Farther north, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for parts of eight coastal counties effective at noon (1600 GMT) on Monday.

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas

THE HURRICANE TO MOVE TO THE FLORIDA EAST COAST

“On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands tonight and Monday,” the NHC said. “The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.”

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas


Dorian was the strongest hurricane on record to hit the northwestern Bahamas as a life-threatening Category 5 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.

Several gasoline stations around Titusville were closed.

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas WATCH

Many grocery stores were open but boarded up. Inside, shelves emptied out fast.

Like many officials in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis warned residents against becoming complacent after forecasts began saying on Saturday that the state might escape a direct hit.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Galatasaray, Diagne-Brugge görüşmesini KAP'a bildirdi

Galatasaray, Diagne-Brugge görüşmesini KAP'a bildirdi

87
Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

Murat Bardakçı: 2. Dünya Savaşı'nda 22 bin şehit verdik

152
ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

ABD'yi tehdit eden Dorian'ın şiddeti 5'e yükseldi

56
Ünal Karaman: Oyuncularım pes etmedi

Ünal Karaman: Oyuncularım pes etmedi

28
Çağlar Söyüncü çalımlarıyla hayran bıraktı

Çağlar Söyüncü çalımlarıyla hayran bıraktı

19
Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

Kelly Brook yine Bodrum'da

25
Türkler temiz değil diyen Fransız polise efsane ayar

Türkler temiz değil diyen Fransız polise efsane ayar

94
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir