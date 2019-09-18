I prefer not to meet with Rouhani, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he prefers to not meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, hours after Iran's supreme leader ruled out a meeting altogether.

"THERE WILL BE NO TALKS"

"I never rule anything out, but I prefer not meeting him," Trump said when asked by reporters on Air Force One if a meeting was still on the table.

Speculation mounted in recent weeks that Trump could meet Rouhani on the sidelines of next week's UN General Assembly gathering in New York. But that appeared to come to a halt when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be no talks with the US at any level amid bristling relations that have reached a tipping point after attacks on Saudi oil facilities that crippled the Kingdom's output.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Saudi state-run Aramco facilities Saturday.

Trump's has hinted US assessment of the attack point to Iran, but stopped short of directly naming the country as US intelligence develops.