taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6874
Euro
6.2939
Altın
1501.76
Borsa
101447.39
Gram Altın
274.654
Bitcoin
58072.54

I prefer not to meet with Rouhani, Trump says

US President spoke in response following the negative comments of the Iranian supreme leader on a possible meeting with Trump.

AA | 18.09.2019 - 09:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he prefers to not meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, hours after Iran's supreme leader ruled out a meeting altogether.

"THERE WILL BE NO TALKS"

"I never rule anything out, but I prefer not meeting him," Trump said when asked by reporters on Air Force One if a meeting was still on the table.

I prefer not to meet with Rouhani, Trump says

Speculation mounted in recent weeks that Trump could meet Rouhani on the sidelines of next week's UN General Assembly gathering in New York. But that appeared to come to a halt when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be no talks with the US at any level amid bristling relations that have reached a tipping point after attacks on Saudi oil facilities that crippled the Kingdom's output.

I prefer not to meet with Rouhani, Trump says

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Saudi state-run Aramco facilities Saturday.

Trump's has hinted US assessment of the attack point to Iran, but stopped short of directly naming the country as US intelligence develops.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hillary Clinton, FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'i ağırladı

Hillary Clinton, FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'i ağırladı

85
Netanyahu'nun oğlunun İsrail paylaşımı İstanbul'dan çıktı

Netanyahu'nun oğlunun İsrail paylaşımı İstanbul'dan çıktı

48
Erdoğan'dan AB ile vize serbestisi hakkında genelge

Erdoğan'dan AB ile vize serbestisi hakkında genelge

124
Hatay’da 25 farklı noktada orman yangını

Hatay’da 25 farklı noktada orman yangını

66
Gamze Erçel'den göbek şov

Gamze Erçel'den göbek şov

14
Ahmet Kural'ın aşk dolu bakışları

Ahmet Kural'ın aşk dolu bakışları

28
Kayıp Neşet Bora, arkadaşlarıyla gezerken bulundu

Kayıp Neşet Bora, arkadaşlarıyla gezerken bulundu

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir